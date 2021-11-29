Anambra: NYSC warns corps members against fake news, drug abuse, others

Prospective Corps members posted to Anambra State for the 2021 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Course programme has been warned to desist from spreading fake news as well as to avoid the abuse of hard drugs especially the dreaded Crystal Methamphetamine popularly known as Mkpuru-mmiri in the South-East geopolitical zone.

The Corps members were also counselled to shun hate speeches.

The warning was given on Sunday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity permanent orientation camp Umuawualu /Mbaukwu Awka South LGA, Anambra State by the State Coordinator of NYSC Anambra State, Mrs Baderinwa Yetunde while presenting a brief to Corps members deployed to serve in Anambra State.

According to Mrs Baderinwa, Corps members should avoid sharing fake news on social media while noting that most information floating on the social media space are mostly unverified information.

She therefore urges them to crosscheck facts before sharing and to desist from propagating hate speeches.

On the issue of hard and dangerous drugs which are prevalent in the society, the Coordinator urged the graduate youths to shun abuse of hard drugs especially the dreaded Mkpuru-mmiri.

While stressing the dangers of drug abuse, Baderinwa also urged them to desist from use and abuse of any hard drugs.