Anambra NUT expresses mixed feelings on Obiano commitment to teachers needs

The Anambra State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), have commended the state Governor, Willie Obiano for his administration’s improved welfare package for teachers in the state despite the current economic crunch in the country, associated with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing members yesterday, at NUT Conference hall Awka, to mark this year 2020 World Teachers Day, with the Theme; Teachers: leading In Crisis: Reimagining The Future; the State chairman of the Union, Comrade Mrs. Chibueze Nonye, observed that the largesse extended to the teachers by the present administration in the state had helped to entrench quality service delivery.

Nonye noted that prompt payment of salaries, promotion of teachers, regular release of the Union statutory checks off dues, employment of more women into teaching profession and the extension of the service years of teachers 1 Primary and secondary schools from 60-65years are part of the development that had endeared Anambra teachers to the Obiano administration.

She in other words, lamented that despite the improved welfare package, the state NUT was still facing certain challenges, including lack of infrastructure and adequate man power in public schools, non payment of primary schools teachers who benefited from the extension of service years, non payment of promotion arrears in primary school from 2014 till day, blocking possible means of interacting with the state government except during campaign low-key celebration and the non involvement of NUT in all matters concerning teachers in the state especially during this year latest challenge of COVID-19.

In his brief speech, the State Ag. Secretary of the Union, Comrade Sam Egwu, maintained that the continued denial of the NUT statutory right of participating in the government scheme of things was reprehensible.

