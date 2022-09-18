Anambra NUJ advocates equal pay for Nigeria workers 

Anambra State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu has described workers in the private sectors in Nigeria as being treated as slaves.

He advocated equal pay for Nigerian workers in the prevailing economic circumstances in the country, adding that harmonization of the salary structures of the Nigerian workers would bridge the gap between the federal, state governments and the private workers.

Odogwu made the call on Sunday while addressing journalists in Awka, on the occasion of the celebration of the United Nations (UN) declaration of International equal pay day for workers.

According to Odogwu, workers in the state civil service were paid below their counterparts at the federal level, despite performing similar functions and duties.

He described workers in some private sectors as “slaves”, adding, “It is very appalling that in Nigeria people are taking different salaries. For instance, people working in the federal, state and even the local government are taking different salaries.

augurs well with workers at the state and council levels, considering the fact that they perform the same functions and similar duties. They also work under the same economy and shop from the same markets.

”Take a look at the fact that the take-home of a director working under federal government is three times more than his colleague in the state ministry. Monthly wages of some civil servants in state ministries are laughable, whereas their counterparts at the federal level earn reasonable pay.

“The worst hit are those under parastatals where someone, after working for so many years, retires without pension and gratuity.

“It is only in the private sector that you see a graduate taking home something below minimum wage as monthly salary.”

Commemorating the 2022 International Equal Pay Day, celebrated on 18 September every year, Odogwu urged President Mohammadu Buhari to direct the Salaries and Wages Commission to address the anomaly and set a benchmark for salaries of both the federal, and state workers and even the private sector.

He also challenged the Anambra state government to consider looking into the payment for its agencies and parastatals as well as improve the salaries and welfare of workers in the state to get the best out of the workforce.

He appealed to private organizations to ensure they pay a reasonable wage to their workers, putting into consideration the economic situation in the country.

