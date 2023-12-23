The Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, Mr Edwin Osuala who served meritoriously and attained the peak of his career in public service has retired from services of NSCDC.

Osuala, who was the 15th Substantive state Commandant, hails from Eziama Obaire , Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo.

In a brief ceremony to mark his exit from service on Thursday December 21, 2023 at the state command Headquarters Awka, Officers and Men of the command described Osuala as great leader who contributed positively to the height the NSCDC has attained presently.

In their goodwill messages, DCC Steve Ikeorah , the command’s 2ic, congratulated him on the successful completion of his public service career. He described the retired State Commandant as one who displayed high level of professionalism throughout his working days, admitting that the Corps will miss a strong pillar who contributed immensely in addressing the major security challenges affecting the state.

He praised the retired NSCDC state helmsman for his achievements in Anambra State Command and prayed good health on him as he prepare for future endeavours.

DCC Francis Nnadi , head of PGC department in his speech, characterized Mr. Osuala as a good man, and a total package of desirable humanity who served the country diligently, and contributed to the peace Anambra state is enjoying today security wise.

Responding, Mr Osuala appreciated the Commandant General of NSCDC , Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the ACG in charge of Zone K, ACG Solomon Iyamu, the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, Heads of security agencies, and other stakeholders for their support , which made his service memorable and translated into various successes.

“I am elated to be part of the Success story of NSCDC. As I bow out of service today, I will not fail to thank those who made my journey as a public servant enjoyable and memorable. I appreciate my Commandant General for finding me worthy to serve as a State Commandant, I thank the Zone K ACG for his guidance and support, special recognition to the Executive Governor of Anambra State for his operational support, I acknowledge all the service commanders for the synergy existing among all the security agencies which enabled us to succeed.

“It is a privilege to have served in many capacities and rise through the ranks with no blemish. The experience I gained would definitely shape the rest of my life. I am grateful to God for bringing me this far and given me the wisdom to choose a career as a Civil Defender, I thank God keeping me alive to witness this retirement in good health and I attribute all my success to him” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to both junior and senior officers who helped with various advise that shaped his life during his tenure, especially when challenges arose.

Mr Osuala said he would never hesitate to bring his wealth of experience to bear to help the Corps if need arises.

While urging officers and men to be selfless in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, he called on them to extend their support to his successor.

