Anambra muslims hold special prayers for Nigeria, over coronavirus

Following the ongoing fight against the global disease (Coronavirus), about 2200 Muslims in Anambra state on Friday held a special prayer for Nigerians to overcome the scourge.

During the prayers session at the Central mosque Awka, the Imam, Alhaji Boni Umaru Bashiru, said the global disease will not stay too long in Nigeria.

While urging the Muslims faithful not to allowed the menace to draw them back from their faith, assured that with prayers, Nigeria will surely overcome.

I know Islam doesn’t permit practices that would put human life in danger, but our Africa temperature, especially in Nigeria, the virus will never wax stronger, he prays.

On the call for the suspension of any gathering, the Imam, said they are waiting for a directive from the National Council of Islamic Affairs.