Anambra muslims hold special prayers for Nigeria, over coronavirus

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Anambra, muslims, coronavirus
Following the ongoing fight against the global disease (Coronavirus), about 2200 Muslims in Anambra state on Friday held a special prayer for Nigerians to overcome the scourge.
During the prayers session at the Central mosque Awka, the Imam, Alhaji Boni Umaru Bashiru, said the global disease will not stay too long in Nigeria.
While urging the Muslims faithful not to allowed the menace to draw them back from their faith, assured that with prayers, Nigeria will surely overcome.
I know Islam doesn’t permit practices that would put human life in danger, but our Africa temperature, especially in Nigeria, the virus will never wax stronger, he prays.
On the call for the suspension of any gathering, the Imam, said they are waiting for a directive from the National Council of Islamic Affairs.

 

2023: The PDP Challenge To The APC In South-West

IT is an indubitable fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the height of its glory, dominated the political landscape since the advent of the current democratic dispensation, especially between 1999 and 2011. Its sphere of, though gradually waning particularly in the South-West and some parts… Read full story

 

US Announces Approval Of Chloroquine For Treatment Of Coronavirus

The US has approved the anti-malarial drug chloroquine for use as a treatment against the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said Thursday.  “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that’s where the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has been so great,”… Read full story

COVID-19: UCH asks staff over 60 years of age to work from home

The management of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan has asked its staff who are over 60 years of age to work from home. In an internal memo from the hospital’s Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, all staff above 60 years of age were “strongly advised to work from home.”.. Read full story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Jordan imposes nationwide curfew till further notice, violators to face…

Coronavirus

Ekiti govt places suspected coronavirus patient in isolation centre, closes down…

Latest News

Coronavirus: Zamfara government shuts public, private schools

Latest News

Coronavirus: Ondo govt advises churches, mosques to break services

Comments