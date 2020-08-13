Anambra monarchs hail Buhari over development strides in South-East

Traditional rulers from Anambra State were at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, to express appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of the country in general, and the South-East in particular.

The monarchs were received by Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who thanked them for coming, adding that the gesture would encourage the President to do even more for the region and the country as a whole.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on the meeting quoted Professor Gambari as saying: “As it is generally said in most parts of the country when you thank somebody for what he has done, he is encouraged, and does more. This is an incentive for the President to do more for the country, and also for the South-East.”

The royal fathers listed the landmark projects embarked upon by President Buhari in their region to include “the Second Niger Bridge, that had been presented as an impossible task by previous administrations, but now becoming a reality under your keen watch,” the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, among others.

“The people of the South-East are, indeed, grateful, as we have never had it so good, and on their behalf, we say DAALU (thank you),” the Royal fathers declared.

Also lauding the President for appointing Igbo sons and daughters into key positions in government, they said as custodians of the heritage of the people, they felt it was incumbent on them to “come and express our appreciation on behalf of the entire people of the area, and to urge Your Excellency to do more for the Zone.”

The monarchs included HRM Eze Dr Nkeli Nzekwe, HRM Igwe Chuba Mbakwe, HRM Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, HRH Igwe Anthony Onwekwelu, and HRH Igwe Chukwuma Bobo Orji.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

Anambra monarchs hail Buhari

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Anambra monarchs hail Buhari