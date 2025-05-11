Anambra monarch raises alarm over rising cases of hooliganism

The traditional ruler of Nimo Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Maximus Ike Iliobi, has expressed serious concerns over what he described as a looming security threat posed by a group of youths in the town.

The monarch raised the alarm while speaking to journalists at his palace on Saturday, in response to allegations made against him by some protesting youths, who accused him of masterminding the sudden death of one of the community’s youth leaders, the late Mr Ifeanyi Odibelu.

According to the protesters, who shut down all business activities in the area, including the famous Oye Market, in a demonstration to demand justice for the deceased youth leader, Odibelu died eight days after being released from police detention in Awka.

They alleged that the monarch was responsible for his sudden demise.

The protesters also lamented the frequent arrest of youths in the community, which they claimed was carried out under the directive of the traditional ruler.

However, reacting to the allegations, the monarch urged the people of the community and the wider public to disregard them, stressing that he had no involvement in the death of Odibelu.

He called on the security agencies, particularly the Police, DSS, and the newly inaugurated state security outfits, Udo Ga Achi/Agunechemba operatives, to conduct a proper investigation to determine the actual cause of death.

“I am innocent of the allegations levelled against me. This gang of youths is protesting against my throne because of my efforts to combat kidnapping, armed robbery, and land grabbing activities in the community. These are the same individuals who invited unknown gunmen to occupy the bush between Nimo and Neni, from where they started kidnapping our people.

“The protesters, including the late Odibelu, are the ones disrupting the peace, unity, and development of Nimo Community. Nimo is a peaceful town that does not need hooliganism.

“The protest was driven by their selfish interests rather than the interests of genuine Nimo youths.

“The community under my leadership has done everything possible to engage these gang members so that they can contribute meaningfully to themselves, their families, and the community. However, they refused to work and instead chose to engage in land grabbing and other nefarious activities that would bring them quick money.

“This group of youths, who have been holding the community to ransom, numbers no more than 30. Over the past three years, their criminal activities have plunged the community into chaos and disunity.

“They have employed every criminal tactic possible to drive away investors from our land—known for its peace—and to prevent the community from benefiting from Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s Solution Agenda.

“We enrolled these youths in various skill acquisition programmes, including those offered by Innoson Manufacturing Company in Nnewi and the ongoing One Youth Two Skills empowerment programme of the state government, so that they could earn a living through legitimate work. However, they abandoned these opportunities in search of quick and easy money.

“I was traditionally called to lead the good people of Nimo because of my long-standing contributions to the development of the community, and I can proudly say that my eight years on the throne have brought about significant transformation across the town. This includes the ongoing construction of Nimo Civic Centre, which, upon completion, will be the finest in the South East Region of Nigeria.

“In addition, 14 brilliant indigent students are currently studying Medicine and Engineering at the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State, under my rulership’s scholarship scheme.

“I am doing all this in pursuit of progress, peace, unity, and the future development of the town.

Therefore, I call on security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and the newly inaugurated state security outfits, Udo Ga Achi/Agunechemba, to urgently deploy more personnel to the community to defuse tensions and apprehend the hoodlums,” the monarch concluded.

