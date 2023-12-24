The traditional ruler of the Ukpo kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, has bestowed the titles of Enyi Ndigbo and Agunechemba Ndigbo on the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the title Agu na-eche Mba 1 of Ndigbo means “Lion that protects Igbo people,” and Enyi Ndigbo means “Friend of the Igbo People.”.

The chieftaincy titles were conferred on the two leaders by His Majesty Igwe Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofi VI) during the 32nd Ofala festival of Ukpo Dumukofia on Saturday.

The festival, organised and sponsored by Prince Arthur Eze, took place in the Dumukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

His Majesty Igwe said the chieftaincy title was conferred on Ganduje because he is one of the leading de-tribalized politicians in Nigeria and protected the Igbos while he was governor of Kano State.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu; IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun; and State CP, Adeoye Aderemi, were present at the event.

Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was accompanied by the Vice Chairman South East, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, Deputy Publicity Secretary Hon. Duro Meseko, Anambra State APC Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, his Chief of Staff, Muhamamdu Garba, and Arc. Aminu Dabo.

