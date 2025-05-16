Anambra market women pledge 10,000 votes for Gov Soludo’s re-election

Women traders at Coca-Cola Market in Okpoko, Anambra State, have declared their support for Governor Charles Soludo, promising to deliver 10,000 votes for him in the upcoming November 2025 governorship election.

The declaration was made on Thursday, during a visit by the Anambra Patriots for Soludo group who were at the market to flag off the ‘Brand Anambra Project’, which included the distribution of 3,000 aprons to traders.

Speaking during the event, the Coca-Cola Market Women Leader, Mrs. Helen Eke, praised Governor Soludo for his contributions to the market, particularly in providing pipeborne water and improving hygiene. She noted that no previous administration had done so much for the women and prayed for continued success for the Governor and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“We are ready to give Soludo 10,000 votes because of all he has done for us. No one has helped us like him. We pray for him and for APGA to continue succeeding,” Eke stated.

Hon. Jude Akpua, who represent Njikoka II Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, while addressing the Anambra market women, emphasised the importance of hygiene and cleanliness among traders. He noted that the distribution of aprons was part of a broader effort to promote public health and environmental cleanliness across markets in the state.

“Governor Soludo is doing marvelously well in all sectors — roads, healthcare, schools and especially in markets like this one. Cleanliness is next to godliness, and that’s what we are preaching,” Akpua said.

Also speaking, Comrade Tony Obiajunwa, General Supervisor of the Coca-Cola Market, reaffirmed the traders’ endorsement of Governor Soludo for a second term. He cited the restoration of water supply in the market and the Governor personal intervention in resolving leadership disputes as examples of his people-oriented governance.

“Soludo came here himself, saw the challenges we were facing, and acted immediately. Today, we have water in this market for the first time in many years. He is a true leader. Anyone contesting against him in 2025 is wasting their time,” Obiajunwa stated.

The apron distribution in various sections of the market was led by Architect Okey Ezeobi, Managing Director of the Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Convener of Anambra Patriots for Soludo, along with Chief Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi, Chairman of the group, and other members.

