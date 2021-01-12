Anambra literary society holds first 2021 reading in Awka

Awka Literary Society has held its first reading of the year 2021 featuring writers and authors of different genres.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the star-studded event held in Awka, attracting writers and authors from within and outside Anambra State.

During the event christened “Awka Reads”, the traditional ruler of Obosi, Eze Chidubem Iweka opened the floor with the reading of his three poems, including one titled “Don’t Ask Why”.

In his speech, Eze Iweka said the event was to encourage young writers to work hard and make impact on the society, adding that such event can also motivate youths to improve on reading culture.

In his remark, the co-founder of Awka Literary Society and Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Mr. James Eze, explained that the programme was to rekindle the spirit of creativity, literary pursuit and excellence, which according to him Anambra State is noted for, having produced some of the outstanding writers in Africa.

Mr Eze, who is the author of the award winning book, “Dispossessed”, added that the programme also aimed at projecting Anambra State to the position it should occupy in the literary imagination of Nigeria.

Also speaking, another author, Sir Chuka Nnabuife, the MD/CEO of Anambra State Newspaper Publishing and Printing Corporation, described the event as a revolution and encouraged the younger generation to engage in reading creative writings that will re-define the society.

The MD/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, Dr. Uche Nworah, read one of his poems titled “Love and Hate”, while the co-founder of the literary society, Mr. Odili Ujubuonu, read some pages of his book, “Pride of the Spider Clan.”

Other authors who graced the occasion were Uzo Maxim Uzoatu, Obu Udeozo, Emeka Ozumba and Greg Mbajiogu among others.

