Anambra LGA to organise millionaire marathon competition to encourage rural investors

The Transition Committee Chairman of Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Sir Ogochukwu Ekwueme, has said the management of the Council Area, has put in place, a plan to hold a millionaire marathon competition programme for micro-business owners within the local area.

He said at the completion of the competition in the year 2023 a total of one hundred and twenty (120), business owners of Orumba North indigenes will be trained on how to run the businesses effectively.

Sir Ekwueme, disclosed this on Friday, at Ajali, Secretariat of the council area during the official unveiling of the 6-point agenda of his administration, which includes: Skill Acquisition programme, Security, Sports, Environment, Agriculture and Healthcare.

He said the millionaire competition and other skill acquisition programmes, the graphic designing, hardware repairs, MS Excel master class, CCTV installation, furniture making, wig making and leather manufacturing put in place for the unemployed, were meant to encourage local business owners, boost employment opportunities and to eliminate poverty in the entire council area.

He noted that 60 businesses will also get cash injections for expansion.

According to him, “This is a quarterly competition for existing micro businesses within Orumba North that will be passed through a rigorous selection process. Shortlisted individuals will attend World-class business seminars for Chief Executive Officers (CEO)’s to equip them for the competition. Selected businesses will be awarded grants based on their ability to pitch their business proposals for expansion to an esteemed group of judges and the registration forms for each of the above-mentioned programs will be available at a nominal fee from the Council Headquarters in the office of the Deputy Chairman from Thursday, the 24th of November, 2022.

The Chairman added that to ensure the reduction of female reproductive tract infections, by the end of 2022, over 300 Senior Secondary School girls through his wife, Lady Chiaku Ekwueme’s effort, will be educated and given a monthly supply of sanitary kits.

He appealed to well-to-do individuals in the council area to support the projects to curbed insecurity and youth restiveness in society.

The event was attended by Governor Soludo’s Chief of staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, the State Accountant-General, Dr Chukwudi Okoli, the State Commissioner for Lands, Engr. Ifeanyi Akoma, Vice President of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, APGA candidate for Orumba North/South Federal Constituency in the 2023 election, Chief Eric Eze, Hon. Emeka Aforka, Traditional rulers, and APGA supporters, among other invited guests.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Sir Ekwueme, who is the son of the late Dr Alex Ekwueme, was inaugurated as the new Transition Committee Chairman of the council by the State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, on 2nd August 2022.

