Anambra lawmakers rain curses on killers of beheaded member during valedictory session

The 7th Anambra State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, hold a valedictory session in honour of its member, the late Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, representing Aguata II State Constituency, was kidnapped and beheaded by gunmen terrorising the southeast region of Nigeria.

The curses were placed on the killers by the Lawmaker representing Ekwusigo State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Security, Apostle Onyebuchi Ofor, in his remark during the session.

He prays to God that those behind the killing will never find peace and cry of a baby in their present and incoming generation.

He called on the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and security agencies in the state, to ensure those behind the barbaric act are exposed and brought to justice.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, on his remark, announced that a service of song will be held on Thursday, 21st July 2022 while his body will be laid to rest on Friday, 22nd, 2022 in his country home, Isuofia in Aguata local government area of the state.

The Speaker, assure the Okoye’s family of their support before, during and after the burial.

In their separate tributes during the valedictory, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Paschal Agbodike, Hon. Laurence Ezeudu, Hon. Emeka Aforka, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor, Hon. Obinna Emenaka, Hon. Patrick Udoba, Hon. Timothy Ifediorama, Hon. Pete Ibida and Hon. Catar Umeh, describe their falling member as a gentle and peace-loving man.

In his vote of thanks, the elder brother to the late Lawmaker, Hon. David Okoye, appealed to governor Soludo and the State Lawmakers to ensure Justice for his brother.

He noted that since the incident happened no pleasant action has been taken on the matter.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the late Okoye, who was kidnapped and murdered on 21st May 2022, survive with his wife, Mrs Ngozi Lovina Okoye and two and half year daughter, Chidiogo Okoye.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, the State Chief Judge, Justice Onochie Anyaechebelu, SA to governor Soludo on Youth Development, Dr Nelson Obinna Omenugha and SA to the governor on National/State Assembly Matters, Hon. Anayo Nebe were present during the valedictory session.

