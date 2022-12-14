Anambra lawmaker commissions 350 capacity ICT/Vocational center for constituents

The member representing Anaocha- Dunukofia- Njikoka Federal Constituency, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, on Wednesday, commissioned a 350-capacity Center For Development And ICT at Enugwu Ukwu community, in the Njikoka local government area of Anambra state.

According to Nwankwo” the centre was conceived and initiated by me as a result of the challenges my constituents are facing in skill development and accessing web information”

“In this age that the world has become a global village every effort must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people and I took up this construction and equipping as my widow’s mite in skill development, acquisition and ICT in my constituency”

“The ICT HUB is fully equipped with modern ICT experiences and training for skill development/acquisition.

“The capacity is for 250 computers but currently it is equipped with 150 fully installed and functional systems ”

Nwankwo who is also the Senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA noted that the centre would to a large extent empower over 350 youths yearly in various fields of endeavour adding that it is not open to Enugwu Ukwu people but the entire Anambra Central Senatorial District

He expressed hopes that the centre would provide employment for the youths of his constituency adding that discussions are on the way to use the centre as an Examination Center for National Examinations such as JAMB and NECO.

Gov Charles Soludo while commissioning the project noted that such a concept is key to the development of the youths in Anambra state adding that instead of people wasting funds on favourites such money can be channelled into the capacity building of the younger generation.

“I can only attend such functions like what Hon Dozie Nwankwo has done because it has multiplayer effects on our socio-economic development of our dear state and the country in general”

*I urge politicians, businessmen and women as well as captains of the private sector to invest more in vocational training and education of our younger generation and those yet inborn in order to secure the future of our children”

“We are all aware of the challenges our economy is facing as well as other countries and most counties have become proactive by investing more in vocational education and skill development to fight crime and unemployment,” he said.

