Anambra lauds launch of United Nigeria Airlines

Anambra State Government has extolled the launch of Nigeria’s latest scheduled air carrier, United Nigeria Airlines, headed by Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the inaugural flight took off from the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos, and landed at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Enugu State.

A statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba commended Dr Okonkwo for following the footsteps of another great ambassador of Anambra State, Chief Allen Onyema of Air Peace Airlines, despite the current turbulent state of the global airline business.

The release expressed confidence that United Nigeria Airlines will take the aviation industry by storm, as Air Peace has done, especially with regard to the safety record, schedule integrity and quality ground and inflight services.

It, however, advised Dr Okonkwo to consider making Anambra Airport the headquarters of his United Nigeria Airlines operations rather than Lagos, Abuja or any other place.

According to the release, Chief Onyema is committed to building a hanger at the Anambra International Cargo Airport still under construction.

It explained that the hanger will encourage a lot of local and international carriers to bring their equipment to the airport for maintenance and repairs.

The release promised the willingness of the Anambra State Government and its residents to work with it to achieve its goal.

It was gathered that Dr Okonkwo, who is a chieftain of the PDP and governorship aspirant under the in the 2021 Anambra guber election and the Sosoliso chairman, Late Chief Victor Ikwuemesi hail from Ogidi, Idemmili North Local Government Area of the state.

