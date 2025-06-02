Anambra ICT boss emerges NiRA financial secretary

The digital momentum in Anambra State has once again gained national spotlight as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, was elected Financial Secretary of the Executive Board of Directors of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) at its just-concluded 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

NiRA, the custodian of Nigeria’s country code top-level domain (.ng), held its AGM in a hybrid format, with over 325 stakeholders participating both physically and virtually.

The event served as a critical review of Nigeria’s evolving digital identity ecosystem and highlighted major wins, including the registration of over 94,000 new .ng domains and the rollout of DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) to boost trust and resilience in the national domain space.

Agbata’s emergence onto NiRA’s leadership is not just a personal milestone but a significant moment for Anambra State, which has, since the inception of Governor Soludo’s administration, adopted the .anambrastate.gov.ng domain in line with the call for local domain usage.

NiRA’s AGM also spotlighted strategic partnerships with public and private bodies, including the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and NITDA, both of which align closely with the state’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

For Anambra, Agbata’s new role opens even more channels for collaboration and influence as the state continues to position itself as a digital-first government and model for responsible tech-driven governance in Nigeria.

“Our adoption of the .ng domain is not symbolic. It reflects our belief in building an internet identity that is both Nigerian and secure.

“I am honoured to serve on NiRA’s board at this critical time,” Agbata said following his election.

The Anambra State ICT Agency reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote a secure, accessible, and resilient digital ecosystem, both locally and nationally.