Anambra State Government through the State ICT Agency is set to hold the inaugural hybrid edition of the Anambra State ICT Policy Stakeholders’ Engagement Workshop.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the workshop aims to assemble key stakeholders from diverse fields to share their wealth of experience, knowledge, and ideas, towards the development and subsequent validation of the State ICT Policy framework.

“This landmark engagement signposts Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s innovative leadership and goal to make Anambra the digital and creative capital of Nigeria, by creating an environment that is suitable for the growth and development of the ICT sector.

According to a statement signed by the MD/CEO, Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, the ICT Agency developed a Draft ICT Policy as a roadmap to the implementation of ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ in the state.

The policy is intended to serve as a compass for all ICT-related initiatives, following Mr Governor’s approval, providing a clear blueprint for building a digitally inclusive, innovative, and smart Anambra.

The event will take place on Thursday, 6th July 2023, at the ICT Agency Conference Hall by 10 am.

Highlights of the event will feature the official presentation of the Draft policy, as well as reviews and comments from stakeholders.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…

EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence





No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…