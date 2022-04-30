Anambra hospital to conduct free open-heart surgery for underprivileged Nigerians

A newly built hospital, Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with Voom Foundation USA, is conducting a free open-heart surgery for underprivileged Nigerians.

The gesture, according to the hospital management, is for all Nigeria citizens in respective of ethnic, tribe and religion placements.

The hospital, build by Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation is located at Oraifite community in Ekwusigo local government of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the free exercise will take place between 2-14 May, 2022.

Disclosing this to journalists, on Friday, shortly after a tour of the facility with media representatives to accertain readiness, the Founder of Sir Emeka Ekwuosa Foundation, Engr. Emeka Ekwuosa, said the gesture was to assist the underprivileged Nigerians who are suffering from heart diseases and cannot afford to travel to India or other advance countries for treatment.

According to Engr. Ekwuosa, who was represented at the tour, by Sir Oselloka Offoh, the Foundation Media/Community Mobilization Manager, noted that about 20 patients are booked already for the exercise.





He said the operation will be carried out by qualified medical personnel’s in Nigeria across different tertiary health institution and doctors from the United States of America.

He commended the Foundation partners for investing greatly in healthcare and raising the standard of health in the South-East.

Offoh, added that the Hospital will give hope to the people of Oraifite community, resident of Anambra and Nigeria at large.

“The facility will in no distance time be converted into a teaching hospital that can groom young medical professionals in Nigeria,” he stated.

On his part, the Manager of the Hospital, Dr. Aghomishe Aherosule Ogaga, said the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital will be the first hospital in the South-East with modern Catlab medical machines for surgery.

“The hospital also have all the medical equipments to address other health challenges that usually force Nigerians Business and Polical leaders out of the country for medical check up.

Dr. Ogaga said the hospital at the moment, is also patnering with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi and Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta State, to attract large patronage.