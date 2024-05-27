The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said the state under his watch has the lowest records of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He attributed the feat to the huge investment of his government in the education sector.

Soludo disclosed this during the 2024 Children’s Day celebration held at the Alex Ekwueme Square on Monday, which witnessed March past by school children and uniformed organisations, cutting of cake, cultural dance and fashion parade, among other activities

He said, “We’re here to celebrate our future, our future, and others who were not able to join us here. This is the third time I’ve witnessed Children’s Day since I assumed office, but this is the largest.

“I can see the glorious future of Anambra and Nigeria as we behold their faces. We’re deliberately investing in our children, who are our bridge.

“In two years, we’ve employed over 8,000 teachers because they’re our greatest asset. Currently, Anambra has the lowest number of out-of-school children in the country. We are targeting making it zero.

“We’re having sleepless nights because of you. Roads will wash away, skyscrapers will collapse, but investment in children will stand the test of time.”

While commending the teachers for their commitments to training the children, the governor assured that his government would not lower the bar in the recruitment of standard teachers, stressing that Anambra children deserved the best.

“We call on everyone to invest in education because it is everyone’s responsibility. If you can save money on your favourite brand of drink, you can buy a pencil for the child. That’s a way of investing in education,” he added.

The Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, urged parents to offer their children the needed parent-child relationship and make their homes more conducive for them to thrive amidst challenges.

“Governor Soludo’s manifesto shows that enhancing the well-being of the Nigerian child through quality education and skill development is possible and achievable to build a livable and prosperous homeland.

“Enhancing the well-being of the Nigerian child is not the sole responsibility of the government. It requires multi-stakeholder synergy, such as parents and guardians, whose major role focuses on creating the needed healthy environment for our children to blossom,” she said.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, who also witnessed the celebration, urges parents and guardians to be better role models for their children and wards by creating a deliberate relationship with them, as it will help to assess and direct them properly.

In her brief congratulatory message, the Convener of WIGA (Umunwanyi Soludo), Hon. Mrs Amaka Obi, urged the children to always believe in themselves while pursuing their dreams in life.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the winners of this celebration include Girls Secondary School Awka (secondary category), Udoka Primary School Awka (practitioner school category), and Nadora Nursery School Awka (nursery school category).

