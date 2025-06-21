Anambra guber: YPP pays N50m campaign permit fee

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has officially paid the mandatory ₦50 million campaign permit to the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), fulfilling a critical requirement ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the payment was made by a delegation led by the State Secretary, Chief Joe Okonkwo, accompanied by the State Publicity Secretary, Prince Oforbuike Okoli, and Kakpai Timothy Nwankwo Jnr.

In a statement issued by the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Uzu Okagbue, the payment was described as a firm demonstration of YPP’s readiness and seriousness in the upcoming election.

“This payment is more than a legal obligation, it is a declaration of intent, bold, structured, and uncompromising, it reflects our integrity, our respect for due process, and our disciplined approach to governance,” Okagbue stated.

He said that fulfilling the state’s requirement is a clear and courageous indication that the Young Progressives Party is not only prepared for the race but poised to lead.

“In an era where political campaigns often descend into noise and improvisation, YPP stands out with a refreshing difference, a campaign rooted in vision, substance, and service,” he added.

According to Okagbue, the party’s governorship candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma, is motivated not by mere ambition but by a deep and urgent desire to restore dignity to governance, bring transparency to leadership, and deliver tangible prosperity to the people of Anambra.