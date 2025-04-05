Umeoji withdraws, Anambra guber, Paul Chukwuma resigns from APC
Anambra guber: Umeoji withdraws from APC primary

Taiwo Adelu

Ahead of conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to produce its candidate for Anambra governorship election, one of the contenders, Honourable Chukwuma Umeoji, has informed the party of his decision to withdraw from the election.

A statement issued to newsmen last night and signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, disclosed that the aspirant stated that, “Thios decision was made in good faith following consultations with my supporters across the state.

“Our great party thanks the Rt. Hon. Umeoji for his aspiration and dedicated support of the Party in Anambra state and nationally. 

The party expressed the “hope that Rt. Hon. Umeoji will do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual gubernatorial flag bearer of our great Party in the November 8, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election. “

