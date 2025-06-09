Anambra guber: Soludo’s re-election bid promised total youth votes

Youth leaders from the 179 communities across Anambra State have declared their full support for Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, pledging to deliver total votes for him in the upcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election.

The endorsement came through the President General of the Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU) Youth Wing, Ken Okoli, during the maiden edition of the leadership training workshop held at the ASATU Hall, Government House, Awka.

The two-day workshop, themed “The Role of ASATU Youth in Deepening and Consolidating Leadership, Security, Governance, and Value System for Community Development”, was organised by ASATU in collaboration with the Office of the Accountant-General of Local Government and the Industrial Training Fund.

Okoli stated that the workshop aligns with the “Solution Agenda” of the Soludo administration, emphasizing that the governor’s policies reflect a strong and consistent commitment to youth empowerment and transformation.

“Anambra youths have never had it this good. The present administration has placed young people at the heart of its development blueprint,” Okoli said.

“All the programmes of Mr Governor are geared towards human capital development. From the launch of the ‘1Youth-2Skills’ initiative, to the employment of doctors, nurses, and teachers, and the construction of the ‘Solution Fun City,’ youth empowerment remains central to Governor Soludo’s achievements.”

Okoli added that communities across the state have experienced real progress under Soludo’s leadership — including the construction of hospitals, schools, and dual-lane roads — while also commending the governor’s decisive efforts to tackle insecurity.

“The youth across the state will rise to their civic responsibilities and come out en masse to vote for Mr Governor on November 8, 2025. This is a golden opportunity for them to play their part in building a greater Anambra under the Soludo administration,” he said.

The well-attended event, organized by the ASATU Youth wing led by Ken Okoli, featured dignitaries such as the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Anaocha II Constituency, Sir Ejike Okechukwu; Commissioner for Lands, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi (SAN); and Social Development Specialist, Chudi Mojekwu, among others.

The highlight of the training was a visit to the New Government House and the Solution Fun City.

