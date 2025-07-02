Anambra guber: Soludo pays N50m campaign permit fee

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra has paid N50 million permit fee to commence his second term campaign in the upcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election in the state.

The State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), had three weeks ago announced that governorship candidates and their parties wishing to involve in outdoor campaigns during the election should pay N50 million to obtain the permit to be eligible.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the payment will allow them to campaign around the state, parade branded vehicles, vests, and also engage in outdoor campaigns, among others.

Soludo’s party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) obtained the permit on Wednesday, when Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, visited the ANSAA office with a bank draft to obtain the permit on behalf of the governor.

Managing Director of ANSAA, Odili Tony Ujubuonu, who handed over the permit to Obiogbolu, thanked him for complying with the directive.

He said: “This Political Campaign Permit empowers APGA to begin deploying campaign materials and promotional activities across Anambra State, including posters, branded vehicles, public address systems, banners, fliers, and T-shirts used in street storms, rallies, and more in all 21 Local Government Areas.

“This development reflects APGA’s preparedness to conduct a responsible and impactful campaign, fully aligned with ANSAA’s guidelines and signage standards.”

Soludo would be the fifth candidate in the election to obtain the permit.