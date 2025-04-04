Anambra guber: Play by the rule, Police urge candidates, political parties

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu has urged candidates and political parties conducting their primaries on Saturday April 5, 2025 to play by the rule.

CP Orutugu, stated this on Friday, at the Police headquarters Amawbia, during an interaction session with the strategy Officers of the Command ahead of official commencement of Political activities in the State.

According to him, “This follows the ongoing preparations for Political parties primaries where candidates that will be their flag bearers ahead of the State Gubernatorial election are selected.

The CP admonished the Officers deployed to provide security services in this regard to be professional, apolitical and neutral.

He also urged the candidates to adhere to the rules by ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

To maintain law and order, the Command has deployed personnel strategically and engaged with stakeholders to prevent potential conflicts.

“This proactive approach will help to build confidence and trust among the electorates and ensure a smooth voting process.

“The Security teams are expected to carry out security patrols, surveillance, traffic control and patrols in conjunction with sister security agencies.

The CP called on members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

In the event of any request for security service, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers: the Command Control Room Number/Situation room number *07039194332* or the PRO at *08039334002*

The Command is committed to upholding the rule of law by ensuring that all individuals, including politicians and their supporters, adhere to the law and respect the democratic process.

