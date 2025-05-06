Anambra guber: PDP, LP effectively dead in Anambra — APC’s Ozigbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the upcoming election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has stated that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are essentially defunct in the state.

He attributed the decline of the LP to a lack of effective leadership from Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Ozigbo said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with a newsman in Lagos, noting that this had resulted in the absence of a strong opposition to the ruling APC in the country.

Ozigbo, a former governorship candidate of PDP in the 2019 Anambra State Governorship Election, and now a chieftain of APC where contested the governorship primary for the coming governorship poll, which has since become subject of litigation while lamenting the absence of opposition in the state, pointedly declared that PDP, so far, did not have a candidate, while the Labour Party was still struggling to find its bearing.

“As at today, we have not been able to have an effective leader to lead the opposition,” he said.

On why he joined the APC, Ozigbo attributed the move to the qualities in President Bola Tunubu in leading the country and building the people, which he said “some of his compatriots have failed to do, whether you’re talking about Atiku or Peter Obi or El Rufai, and a lot of these people.”

“So I dare say something unique about President Tinubu. I’m also not here to justify all his actions. I’m not here to justify the past of APC. But there’s something, something unique about him.

“He genuinely promotes people, pushes people, supports people, encourages people, and that’s how he’s able to build this amount of loyalty he has had, which some of his compatriots have failed to do, whether you’re talking about Atiku or Peter Obi or El Rufai, and a lot of these people,” he said.

The politician, while pointing out that there was need to change the trajectory as status should not be allowed to continue and the reason he was into politics, however, prayed that God should allow the opposition parties “to get stronger,” even as he quickly noted that he didn’t see such happening so soon and not even for the 2027 General Election.

. I am in politics to challenge the status quo because I don’t like the status quo. I don’t like where things are. We need to improve.”

“I am praying to God for opposition to get stronger. I don’t see it happening so soon. I don’t even see them forming a strong opposition for 2027, but that is something we need to do, even if it’s not in 2027, we can focus this even in 2031. Going forward, but it’s something that must be done.

“Either way, we need to change the trajectory. We can’t allow status quo to continue. I am in politics to challenge the status quo because I don’t like the status quo. I don’t like where things are. We need to improve,” he said.

