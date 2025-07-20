Anambra guber: PDP condemns ‘assassination’ attempt on Jude Ezenwafor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on its governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025, election in Anambra, Chief Jude Ezenwafor.

Jude Ezenwafor was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area while returning from an appointment on Friday night.

According to reports, Ezenwafor sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where doctors are preparing for emergency surgery to remove bullets from his body.

Two other individuals accompanying him were also injured.

Reacting, the PDP in a statement signed Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claimed the attack was orchestrated by certain interests uncomfortable with Ezenwafor’s growing popularity ahead of the November election.

Full statement below;