Anambra guber: PDP condemns ‘assassination’ attempt on Jude Ezenwafor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on its governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025, election in Anambra, Chief Jude Ezenwafor.
Jude Ezenwafor was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area while returning from an appointment on Friday night.
According to reports, Ezenwafor sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where doctors are preparing for emergency surgery to remove bullets from his body.
Two other individuals accompanying him were also injured.
Reacting, the PDP in a statement signed Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, claimed the attack was orchestrated by certain interests uncomfortable with Ezenwafor’s growing popularity ahead of the November election.
Full statement below;
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig condemns in the strongest terms the attempt on the life of its candidate in the November 8, 2025 Governorship election in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor by gunmen who reportedly ambushed and opened fire on him in Abuja while he was returning from an appointment.
After a critical analysis of the violent incident, the PDP believes that certain interests who, ostensibly being uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the PDP candidate ahead of the November election are desperate to prevent him from participating in the coming poll.
Our party has also been made aware of other plots by some anti-democratic elements in Anambra to commence a series of smear campaigns against our candidate following the failure of the assassination plot.
This attack on the PDP candidate is another sad commentary on the alarming level of insecurity in the country under the overtly insensitive, corrupt, and abysmally rudderless All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
In any event, our clear message to the assailants and their sponsors is that they have and will continue to fail in their evil machinations as the PDP candidate is divinely destined. Our candidate enjoys widespread support from the people and is likely to emerge victorious in the election.
Our Party charges the Inspector General of Police to immediately apprehend the assailants and their sponsors while also beefing up security around the PDP candidate ahead of the election.
The PDP family urges Chief Ezenwafor not to be dispirited by the attack. The fact remains that Anambra State is home to the PDP, and no amount of attack, smear campaign, or propaganda will sway the resolve of our Party, candidate, and the people of Anambra State to elect a transparent, humane, people-oriented, and result-driven administration on the platform of the PDP.