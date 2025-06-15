Anambra guber: Payment of N50m campaign permit fraud — APC’s Ukachukwu

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the upcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has described the announced payment of N50 million naira campaign permit by the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA), for the guber race as fraud.

He said the Anambra campaign permit fee was just an announcement threatening his chase of winning the election.

While urging APC support in the state to remain calm and law-abiding, Ukachukwu noted that he would issue a statement regarding the development at the appropriate time.

Ukachukwu, reacted while speaking to Journalists shortly after he was endorsed alongside his deputy, Senator Uche Ekwunife by the people of NRI community in Anoacha local government area of the State, on Saturday.

On the endorsement, the APC candidate assures the people that he will make the community integrate part of his administration if elected.

“I am very happy with the support I received today from the good people of the Nri community. The endorsement is huge proof that the people of Nri and the state at large are really clamoring for a change which APC is very much prepared and ready to offer.

“I am contesting the election to connect Anambra State to the centre. I will run a partnership government where all the 179 communities that constitute the State would have a say irrespective of political affiliations,” he stated.

Ukachukwu commended his deputy running mate for attracting the endorsement.

The endorsement was unanimously made through a voice vote by the people.

The event that took place at the community market square was also attended by the State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, relevant stakeholders from the town, and thousands of APC supporters across the state.