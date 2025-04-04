Anambra guber, Paul Chukwuma resigns from APC
Politics

Anambra guber: Paul Chukwuma resigns from APC

Michael Ovat

Ahead of the November 8th, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, one of the frontline aspirant of the All Progressive Congress APC, Sir Paul Chukwuma has officially resigned from the party.

The resignation was contained in a letter issued to Journalists in Awka, on Friday.

Tribune Online gathered that the resignation is unconnected to the ongoing candidacy struggle of the party ahead of it primary schedule for Saturday 5th, 2025.

ALSO READ: Anambra guber: Choose victory-driven candidates, Chukwuma urges APC delegates

The letter reads in part, “I write to officially notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying of APC.

“My decision finds expression in my quest to connect Anambra State to National politics by building a broading and encompassing political movement within Anambra State in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewal Hope Agenda.

Related

Anambra guber: Play by the rule, Police urge candidates, political parties

Atiku denies dumping PDP

Ighodalo’s appeal will crash at Appellate Court — Gov Okpebholo

“While thanking you for your leadership over these years, be rest assured of my continued support to our shared progressive ideas as I will devote more time to pursuing the realization of a safe and prosperous Anambra.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest regard, the letter end.”

 

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Edo govt moves to rectify oil wells ceded to Delta

FCT judgement: Aniebonam remains expelled — NNPP

Timetable for 2025 Lagos LG polls not out yet — LASIEC

Makinde, Oyo PDP, others mourn as remains of Adeojo laid to rest in Ibadan

Abure, Nenadi Usman hold tight to LP leadership after Supreme Court verdict

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×