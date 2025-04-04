Anambra guber: Paul Chukwuma resigns from APC

Ahead of the November 8th, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, one of the frontline aspirant of the All Progressive Congress APC, Sir Paul Chukwuma has officially resigned from the party.

The resignation was contained in a letter issued to Journalists in Awka, on Friday.

Tribune Online gathered that the resignation is unconnected to the ongoing candidacy struggle of the party ahead of it primary schedule for Saturday 5th, 2025.

The letter reads in part, “I write to officially notify you of my resignation as a card-carrying of APC.

“My decision finds expression in my quest to connect Anambra State to National politics by building a broading and encompassing political movement within Anambra State in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewal Hope Agenda.

“While thanking you for your leadership over these years, be rest assured of my continued support to our shared progressive ideas as I will devote more time to pursuing the realization of a safe and prosperous Anambra.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest regard, the letter end.”

