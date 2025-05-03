Anambra guber: Ogbaru traders endorse Soludo’s reelection bid

Traders at the Ogbaru Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, have declared their support for the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

Their endorsement, announced during the market’s 40th anniversary celebration on Friday, was attributed to the governor’s strides in improving security and infrastructure across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ogbaru Main Market, Chief Dr. Ndubuisi Ochugo, said the traders’ support was rooted in a desire to consolidate on the progress made so far under Governor Soludo’s leadership.

“Our endorsement is in line with our collective aspiration for a better Anambra and Nigeria at large. The governor’s visible achievements in security, infrastructure, and governance speak for themselves. It is only proper to support his continuity,” Chief Ochugo stated.

He assured the governor of the traders’ unwavering support and called on others to join in helping him achieve his developmental vision for the state.

Also speaking, Hon. Evaristus Uba, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets; Chief Chineye Ukoh, Director General of the Agunechembra Security Outfit; and Chief Jude Nwankwo, Chairman of the Onitsha International Building Materials Market, commended Soludo’s administration for restoring peace and security in Onitsha and its environs.

“The era of sleepless nights caused by insecurity is over,” Chief Ukoh remarked. “Governor Soludo has renewed the people’s faith in government.”

They urged voters across the state to give massive support to the governor and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) during the upcoming election.

The motion to endorse Governor Soludo was formally moved by the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and seconded by the Chairman of the Ogbaru Market Board, Chief J.I. Ejison.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE