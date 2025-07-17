Anambra guber: INEC extends continuous voter registration to July 20

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra for three more days, ending on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

This decision comes in response to appeals from citizens who were eager to register or update their voter information.

After the extended registration period, INEC will display the updated voter register for claims and objections by citizens.

The commission pledged to conduct a further clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

The commission said it remains committed to ensuring the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has emphasised the importance of adequate funding to facilitate its operations, highlighting the need for sustainable funding mechanisms to support electoral activities.

“The Commission is pleased with the turnout of registrants in Anambra State and the peaceful conduct of the CVR (Continuous Voter Registration) in all the 326 registration centres in the State. As of yesterday, Wednesday 16th July 2025, 96,085 new voters have successfully registered in nine days.

“On average, the Commission registered over 10,600 voters per day. In addition, 12,595 voters applied for transfer of their registration both within and outside the State while 7,061 persons applied for the update of their records or the replacement of their damaged or lost Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

“The CVR in Anambra ends today. However, in response to appeal from citizens, the Commission hereby extends the exercise for three more days. It will now end on Sunday 20th July 2025.

“Thereafter, the Commission will display the register for claims and objections by citizens as provided by law, followed by a further clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

“Subsequently, the detailed breakdown of the new registrants by age, gender, occupation, and disability will be published for public information.

“At this preliminary stage, 56,017 (58%) of new registrants are female while 50,429 (52.48%) are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has received five more letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties. This brings the number received so far to 134.

“The details of the new associations, indicating their proposed names, acronyms, logos, addresses, and interim leadership are published on our website and other platforms for public information. The Commission will continue to keep the citizens up to date on all its activities,” the Commission stated.