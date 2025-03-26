Anambra guber: I’m confident of winning April 5 APC primary — Paul Chukwuma

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma, has expressed strong confidence in emerging victorious in the party’s primary election slated for Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Speaking on Television Continental’s (TVC) current affairs programme on Tuesday, Chukwuma attributed his optimism to the overwhelming grassroots support he enjoys, crediting it to his role in repositioning and strengthening the APC in Anambra over the past three years.

Addressing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) dominance in Anambra politics, Chukwuma declared that the political landscape would shift come November 8, 2025.

According to him, the APC is well-positioned to take over the reins of government and offer more effective leadership for the state.

He also distinguished between the APC’s policies at the federal level and the developmental and security challenges facing Anambra under Governor Charles Soludo’s administration. He argued that many of the state’s pressing issues are local problems that fall squarely within the purview of the state government. If elected, Chukwuma pledged to confront Anambra’s chronic insecurity head-on and implement decisive solutions.

Responding to claims that Anambra’s strong performance in education resulted from government-led initiatives, Chukwuma dismissed such assertions, crediting the state’s high educational rankings to mission schools rather than public institutions.

“The Catholic Church and the Anglican Church have been the driving forces behind qualitative education in Anambra, while state-owned schools continue to suffer neglect,” he asserted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

