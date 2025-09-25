Anambra guber: I’ll convert kidnappers’ den into industrial hub — APC’s Ukachukwu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 8, 2025, Anambra election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has vowed to forcefully convert any kidnapper’s den located in the state into an industrial hub, if elected as governor.

Ukachukwu made the remarks during a meeting with over 200 members of the Association of Pass President Generals of Anambra State (APPAS), held at the Amawbia Town Hall in Awka South Local Government Area of the State, on Wednesday.

Ukachukwu who was massively welcomed by youths and APC supporters in the area, stressed that what Anambra requires at this critical stage is not “monuments for show” but a secure, industrialised environment capable of driving economic growth and job creation.

He outlined his policy agenda, which includes an agricultural chain revolution, the establishment of a power plant to energise industrial clusters, and stronger measures to secure lives and property in the state.

“In Anambra, it is either you are manufacturing, trading, or farming. We will provide the enabling environment for these activities to thrive. Academic certificates or grammar do not build industries—factories, power, and security do,” he said.

“If elected as the governor by God’s grace, my administration will ensure that any kidnapper’s den located in any part of Anambra will be dismantled and converted into an industrial hub,” Ukachukwu said.

He continued; “Security would be my administration’s first point of call. I will ensure a functional primary and secondary healthcare system in the state.

“I will give honorarium to any President Generals after serving their community diligently.”

The APC candidate also criticised the state of healthcare facilities, describing many of the hospitals as “glorified mortuaries.

On insinuations about his finances, Ukachukwu said: “I am worth billions and cannot owe billions, as some insinuate. People may choose to discuss us because we are worthy of discussion, but we will not be distracted.”

Ukachukwu expressed confidence in his party’s chances, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had given a clear directive to ensure Anambra is delivered to the APC.

“We are confident of victory. The President has charged us to win Anambra for APC, and we will rise to that challenge,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the group, the National President of APPAS, Mazi Omife I. Omife, appeals to the candidate to focus more of his campaign on issues that will bring more peace, unity, and development into the state.

Omife assumed that the association would take a stand after assessing the campaign manifestos of all the contesting candidates.

The meeting also featured prayers for the protection of the APC candidate by the APPAS congregation.