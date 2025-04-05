Anambra guber: George Muoghalu emerges LP candidate

The immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief Dr George Muoghalu, has emerged as the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State.

Muoghalu polled 573 votes to defeat his only rival, Mr John Nwosu, who scored 19 votes in the party’s primary election conducted on Saturday, 5 April 2025, at Finotel Hotel, Awka.

The result of the contest was announced by the Chairman of the LP Governorship Primary Election for Anambra, Hon Barr Benedict Etanabene.

A breakdown of the result of the exercise, as announced by the Chairman, showed that Chief George Muoghalu scored 573 votes to win the party ticket, while Mr John Nwosu scored 19 votes.

He explained that the total votes cast were 597, out of which 592 votes were valid and 5 votes were invalid.

Etanabene, while describing the exercise as peaceful, urged the delegates to commence in earnest door-to-door mobilisation across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He commended the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the media for their roles in ensuring that the exercise was successful.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Muoghalu, while appreciating the delegates for having confidence in him to fly the party ticket, promised not to let Anambra and the country at large down if given the mandate to govern the state.

He noted that his victory in the election proper on 8 November 2025 would serve as confirmation that Anambra is a Labour Party state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE