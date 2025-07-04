Anambra guber: AA candidate vows to tackle hunger, unemployment

The Action Alliance (AA) candidate in the November 8 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has pledged to deliver a people-oriented administration if elected.

He also vowed to prioritize quality education, improved infrastructure, and tackle hunger, unemployment, and poverty through meaningful empowerment programmes.

Nweke gave the assurance shortly after formally receiving the party’s flag to contest the upcoming poll at a well-attended event. He said his aspiration was driven by a passion to serve the people.

He lamented that successive governments had largely favoured political elites at the expense of the masses, promising to correct such anomalies in governance.

“My mission is simple: to wipe away the tears of hunger, unemployment, and deprivation from our people. Our people are suffering. I am coming to bring succour to the voiceless and downtrodden,” he said.

“I believe our people deserve the best. I’m offering a fresh vision that prioritizes quality education, improved infrastructure, and the fight against hunger and poverty through meaningful empowerment.

“This campaign is about you. I’m seeking your mandate so that together we can correct the anomalies and deliver the true dividends of democracy.

“Under my watch as governor, it is ‘You First’. That is democracy — a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

He also emphasized his commitment to uplifting peasant farmers, describing them as the backbone of the rural economy who have long been sidelined in policy considerations.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming turnout of party supporters, Nweke pledged to run an issue-based campaign.

The event, tagged “Meet Jeff,” was described by party faithful as historic. It featured testimonials from supporters, political allies, traditional rulers, youth groups, and representatives of non-indigenous communities across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speakers unanimously endorsed Nweke—whom they fondly referred to as “the Nigga”—highlighting his grassroots connection, inclusive vision, and commitment to genuine governance.

A community leader from Ezinano-Awka, Ozo Akubuilo, described the flagbearer as a thoroughbred homeboy who has greatly impacted the lives of his people.

“Jeff is a thoroughbred homeboy. He’s been doing so much for Awka, and that is why we asked him to come and become the Governor,” he said.

Ezinano youth leader, Tochukwu Okoye, urged supporters without voter cards to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, starting July 8.

“That’s your power to enthrone Jeff Nweke. I urge the youth, women, and men to support the man who can take away their burden and wipe away their tears,” he said.

Representatives of both the Yoruba and Hausa communities also pledged their support for the AA candidate.

Hussein Sani said, “Ozo Nweke is reachable and accessible. Any time we encounter problems in terms of insecurity, he always comes to our rescue.

“When we are fasting, he provides food for us to break our fast. He does that for those of us in Awka, Nnewi, and Onitsha.

“Our mosque at Amikwo was donated by his father. This project—Jeff Nweke—is our own. The Hausa community is with you.”

Speaking on behalf of the Awka South Rural Women Association, Joy Ngonadi said the slogan “You First” reflects Ozo Nweke’s compassionate nature.

“He has gotten all he needs in life. He’s going to the Government House to make progress possible. We stand with Ozo Nweke.”

Several other organisations—including the Ihiala Support Group for Action Alliance and Ozor Jeff Nweke, Peace Youth Organization, and Odinma Anambra for Action Alliance—also endorsed Nweke’s candidacy.

