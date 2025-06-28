Anambra guber: AA candidate, Nweke pays N50m campaign permit fee

The candidate of Action Alliance (AA), ahead of the upcoming November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, Ozo Jephat Ezechukwu Nweke, on Friday, paid the mandatory fifty million naira political campaign permit fee announced by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA).

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of ANSAA, Mr Tony Ujubuonu, who made the announcement at a press conference two weeks ago, had insisted that they would use the relevant laws of the land to prosecute any politician, contestant, or political party that could dare to display outdoor advertisements without first making the payment.

Nweke, who is the fourth contestant to pay the fee despite faulting it as an illegal fee, said that with the latest development, his campaign posters, handbills, billboards, branded vehicles, and others would be seen across the 326 electoral wards of the state and beyond.

The security expert and entrepreneur, represented at the occasion by his running mate, Mr Obi Elvis Anayochukwu, and some party members, said he was confident of victory in the November 8 gubernatorial election, which was why he never wanted any person or thing to stop him from reaching out accordingly.

According to him, the election is between AA and others, but at the end, Anambra people would have their say by voting a candidate with passion to feed the nation, secure and uplift the masses.

“We have confidence on winning the election. AA is not new. Ozo Nweke is a figure, a household name within Anambra State and beyond.

“We are seeing and hearing from the masses on who will be their choice. We are well positioned to change Anambra state for good, starting with security of lives and property, to attraction of foreign and local investors and others,” the candidate added.

