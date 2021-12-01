Anambra govt upgrades Ojukwu varsity Teaching Hospital to College

Anambra State government has upgraded the Chukwuemeka Odummegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital School of Nursing, Nkpor to College.

Governor Willie Obiano announced this during the matriculation and capping ceremony of the 2020 and 2021 set of student Nurses and Midwives held at the college premises in Nkpor, Idemili North local government Area, on Monday.

The Governor, represented by the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Joe Akabuike, congratulated the matriculants and extolled the remarkable achievements the school has recorded under the administration of the Health Commissioner, Dr Vincent Okpala.

The Governor also disclosed that the School of Nursing was given full accreditation in September 2021, with an increase in the intake from fifty to seventy-five students.

He advised the students to take their studies seriously to justify the huge resources their parents and guardians are investing in them.

The PTA Chairman of the school, Mr Godwin Ezenwaka, and the Principal of the School of Midwifery, Nkpor, Mrs Chinyere Ezekwe, while congratulating the matriculants on being admitted into the noble profession, appealed to the state government to build more classrooms to accommodate the increasing number of students, employ more Non-Academic Staff, mend the broken fence, repair and provide them with school buses among others.

In their separate speeches, the Provost of the College, Mrs Juliana Nwazuroke, the Deputy Director, Stella Ekweozor, who represented the Director, Nursing, Mrs Perpetual Anene, appreciated Governor Willie Obiano, the Commissioner For health, Dr Vincent Okpala, and the CMD COOUTH, Dr Joe Akabuike, for their giant transformational agenda in the school.

A resource person and member, the Board of Nursing and Midwifery, Princess Florence Okafor, educated the students on the Ethics of the Nursing profession.

Responding, some of the matriculants, including Mr Ikechukwu Unigwe and Miss Success Innocent, promised to uphold the ethics of the profession as well as make the institution, parents and the state proud.

