Anambra govt, UNIZIK launch certificate course on palm weevil, water snail farming

The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with the Faculty of Agriculture, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, has unveiled a three-week certificate course to train individuals in African palm weevil and water snail farming.

Dr Forster Ihejiofor, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, flagged off the training at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, Awka, on Wednesday, during the programme titled African Palm Weevil and Golden Snail Farming: Insects Business, Changing the World.

At the event, which had about 100 registered participants from across the state, an expert from India, Barr Mandala Chandra Sekhar, specialising in the use of dead palm cellulose and other materials to cultivate palm weevils, was present to share his knowledge.

The Commissioner affirmed that the programme aims to unlock opportunities in sustainable palm weevil and water snail farming by training individuals in viable practices across the state.

According to him, the training seeks to build participants’ capacity, enhance farming activities, and boost human and animal protein needs.

He stated, “Barr Mandala is here to impart knowledge on how to produce the African palm weevil and golden apple snail. Both are highly rich in protein and various other nutrients beneficial for human consumption and animal feed production.

“This farming opportunity does not require extensive effort or a large initial investment. You can start small, and in no time, you will be counting profits in millions.

“After this training, participants will receive certificates, enabling them to serve as trainers in addition to being practitioners. I expect that, within a few months or years, many women and youths from Anambra will become multimillionaires by cultivating palm weevils and water snails.”

He further noted that replacing fish protein with palm soldier larvae and water snails could reduce animal feed costs by between 40 and 65 per cent.

Contributing to the discourse, Prof Cordelia Ebenebe, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, underscored the relevance of African palm weevil farming in improving animal protein availability, food security, and the state’s economy.

“It is evident that we do not have enough animal protein, and livestock prices have soared. However, this micro-livestock, particularly the one we are discussing today, contains all the essential proteins and amino acids found in conventional livestock.

“Our goal is to reduce animal protein deficiency in Nigeria, which is responsible for malnutrition. The country has a high prevalence of stunted children due to inadequate nutrition, especially in terms of animal protein.

“We are focusing on an affordable solution for all families—one that can be cultivated in backyards, ensuring a sufficient supply of animal protein for their children.”

Prof Ebenebe highlighted the enormous economic potential of African palm weevil and golden apple snail farming as a business and wealth-creation opportunity.

The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Ifeyinwa Uzoka, urged individuals to embrace lesser-known sources of protein in line with global trends.

She noted that insects are increasingly being utilised worldwide for medical purposes, food production, and the manufacturing of various edible products such as snacks, chocolate, noodles, ice cream, baked goods, and even beer.

Uzoka encouraged participants to seize the opportunity to acquire new knowledge that could transform their lives.

Barr Mandala Chandra Sekhar, the resource person and trainer, expressed his delight at visiting Nigeria to train individuals passionate about the development of African palm weevil and golden apple snail farming in the state.

He pledged his commitment to impart the necessary knowledge to scale up participation in farming practices, enhancing nutrition, employment opportunities, and wealth creation.

