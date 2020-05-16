Anambra govt to intensify search for coronavirus cases

The special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on health, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, has disclosed that active coronavirus case search would commence next week.

He said this is following the opening of testing centres in the state.

Dr Onyemaechi who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Awka, on Saturday, said that following the relaxation of the lockdown in Anambra State barely a few weeks ago, it was important that regular monitoring was conducted to detect any symptom of the virus early enough.

He noted that the governor’s announcement that two testing centres would commence operations in Awka and Nnewi next week was a laudable step, adding that the best health guidelines would still be adhered to when the centres begin operations.

Dr Onyemaechi who is also the Executive Secretary of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) explained that experts who would man the centre would complete their training today.

He also added that officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would inspect and accredit the centres.

He applauded Governor Obiano for laying out proactive plans towards containing the spread of the virus in Anambra State, describing him as an administrator who leads in the front.

