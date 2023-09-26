Preparations are in full swing for the Arts and Crafts Exhibition in Anambra State.

The event, scheduled for September 27th to 30th, 2023, will be held at the Oma Event Centre in Awka. Prospective exhibitors and sponsors are already expressing their interest in participating.

The program is organised by the State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

Sir Don Onyenji, the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, made this announcement in a statement issued in Awka on Tuesday.

He called on artists and craft enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to showcase their works, connect with collectors and buyers, celebrate creativity, and explore opportunities to make a mark in their field.

Onyenji emphasised that the event would provide a platform for the world to appreciate the special talents within the state and explore new ideas from its creative populace.

“The exhibition will feature mainstream art pieces produced by artists from SNA, craft items by local producers in the state, as well as indigenous traditional artworks such as those from the Awka guild of blacksmiths and native wood carvers, accompanied by cultural performances.

“The exhibition will showcase Anambra’s rich artistic heritage, providing a comprehensive view of what the state’s creative industry can contribute to Nigeria’s economy.

“The event will also promote local contemporary artists who may not always have the opportunity to exhibit their works in mainstream galleries across the country,” he added.

He further stated that the expo would present a great opportunity for art collectors, curators, and critics to discover new talent.

It will offer them a chance to interact with artists like the seldom-noticed smiths or traditional carvers in the state.





“Through this initiative, Governor Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo aims to address unemployment and poverty by creating business opportunities for artists and stakeholders in the state’s cultural sector,” the Commissioner added.

