The Anambra State Government has threatened to arrest and prosecute parents and guardians who engage children in street hawking and begging.

The State’s Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, disclosed this on Saturday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on the sidelines of the celebration of the International Day of Families.

Obinabo said the measure would ensure the survival, development and protection of all the children in the state, as well as serve as deterrent to parents and guardians.

She said, “The rate of children hawking and begging on our streets, the rate of child sexual abuse, trafficking and maltreatment in the state, has become alarming.

“The use of children for domestic labour, negligence and maltreatment on the part of parents and guardians, contradicts the tenets of the Child Rights law.

“The ministry is ready to arrest and prosecute anyone – parents or guardians, who abuse the fundamental rights of children in the state, adding, “From next week, if we see any child hawking or begging on the street, that child will identify whoever engaged him or her and we will arrest the person.”

The Commissioner said the ministry would continue to sensitise parents on the need to send their children to school and prioritise their upbringing.

She added, ”Education and proper upbringing of our children is the only way to eradicate poverty and crime in our society.

“These children need care, love, support and sense of belonging, not abuse or domestic labour.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE