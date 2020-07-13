Anambra govt targets 10,000 houses annually to tackle housing deficit

The Anambra State Ministry of Housing and Urban Development says it is committed to constructing ten thousand houses every year to arrest housing deficiency in the state.

The State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Architect Michael Okonkwo disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Awka, on Monday, after defending the 2019 financial transactions of the ministry before the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts.

Okonkwo revealed that the governor Willie Obiano administration is in talks with the Federal Ministry of Housing for the construction of Housing estates in Anambra State for low-income earners to give them a sense of belonging.

He explained that the ministry of housing is developing Millennium City Estate at Awka, Nkwele-Ezunaka through Private Public Partnership to give the state a facelift in accordance with their mandate.

In the area of education, the Architect emphasized that the present administration has been very gracious in revamping technical schools with the ongoing construction of new buildings in twelve technical schools across the state, adding that Governor Obiano has revamped general hospitals in the state and is currently constructing new ones.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of House Committee on Public Accounts, Honourable Timothy Ifedioramma who verified the audited account of the Ministry alongside other members of the committee for the year under review, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Ministry in 2019.

The lawmaker pointed out that the accounting system of government agencies appearing before the committee has changed for better compared to past years.

He noted that the meeting of the committee with government agencies is a constitutional exercise that must be done before public accounts for the year 2019 is passed by the Anambra State House of Assembly.