The Anambra State Ministry of Health has sealed hospitals in the state operating with fake licenses and quack health workers.

It cautioned residents against patronising such facilities.

Head, Medical Services Department, Dr Chukwulobelu Ugochukwu gave the advice after sealing three hospitals in Alor, the hometown of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige – Idemili South Local Government Area of the state over quackery.

He advised them to rather visit government General Hospitals for proper Medicare instead of risking their lives at unapproved facilities.

According to Chukwulobelu, the hospitals were sanctioned for employing uncertified medical personnel, noting that the closure did not affect in-patients.

He described as more worrisome cases of uncertified health workers, who abandon their patients to relocate to other countries when they encounter complications.

While wondering why people risk human lives over monetary gains, Ugochukwu assured of continuous regulatory oversight of hospitals in the state.

He said, “The hospitals were shut by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Team for operating without license, forged license, unqualified staff or in unhygienic environment according to Health management.

“We also discovered some uncertified health workers, who treat patients and perform medical procedures only to leave the country when complications arise.

“We therefore call on community stakeholders, religious bodies and individuals to show interest in activities in their localities, especially health.

“They should also report to the ministry any suspected facility or shops involved in quackery to assist in saving millions of lives and contributing to the health sector of the state.”