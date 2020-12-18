Anambra govt sacks 3 Traditional rulers, lifts suspension of five

By Michael Ovat - Awka
Governor Willie Obiano (FILE PHOTO)

Anambra State government, on Friday, dethroned three traditional rulers out of twelve suspended earlier this year.

According to a statement signed by Greg Obi, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, the monarchs whose certificate of recognition were withdrawn include Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Njikoka LGA, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle in Anambra West LGA and Igwe G. B. C Mbakwe of Abacha, Idemili North LGA.

Tribune Online gathered that the three Monarch’s were among the eleven traditional rulers suspended for allegedly travelling to Abuja with an oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, without obtaining permission. One, Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu was earlier suspended.

The Commissioner in the statement directed the dethroned monarchs to submit their certificates of recognition to the Secretary of the local government of their communities within a month of the announcement.

He, however, lifted the suspension of five traditional rulers among the twelve namely Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo, Igwe A.N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O Uche of Ezira.

The governor also added that the one-year suspension of Igwe Kelly N. Nkeli of Igbariam, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu would continue subject to what it termed “future review as may be necessary.”

One of the affected traditional ruler, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Njikoka LGA, in his brief reaction, said he remains the Traditional ruler of his community.

