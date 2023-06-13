The State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, revealed to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday that a teenager from Nise town in the Awka South Local Government area of the state was allegedly subjected to abuse by her stepfather, Mr Sunday Ezeh, who is a traditionalist and alleged ritualist.

The commissioner, who brought the victim to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, for treatment, explained that she was informed about the incident by concerned individuals from the Nise community.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, the commissioner’s office collaborated with local vigilantes to apprehend the offender before handing him over to the police.

Mrs Obinabo emphasized that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of crime and that offenders will be dealt with severely. She also warned against harmful traditional practices targeting girls, children, and women.

The 17-year-old victim recounted her ordeal, stating that she was bound, locked up in a room for a month, and deprived of food. She couldn’t recall her offence, but the suspect claimed that she had soiled the compound with her faeces.

The victim further revealed that she was subjected to merciless beatings and inhumane treatment by her father as punishment.

Additionally, the girl reported that the suspect had struck her on the head with a bamboo plank, but intervention from bystanders saved her, and she was taken to the hospital.

The victim sustained various injuries all over her body and required emergency head surgery, which was successful. She is currently recovering in the pediatric ward of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka.

The suspect, Sunday Ezeh, justified his actions by claiming that he was disciplining his disobedient daughter for desecrating the compound with faeces, which is against his traditional beliefs and practices.

Upon his arrest, Ezeh pleaded for forgiveness, but he was subsequently handed over to the police. The case has been transferred to the Anambra State Police Criminal Investigative Department, and he will face charges in court.

