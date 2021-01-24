To ensure more efficient service delivery in fire management, the Anambra State Government has recruited 120 persons into the Anambra State Fire Service.

The Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Engineer Martin Agbili, made this known during the final rehearsal for the passing out parade of the new recruits at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, on Saturday.

Engineer Agbili said the new recruits have undergone physical, instructional and moral training to prepare them for the task ahead.

The Fire Service Boss noted that the development will strengthen the agency to discharge its duties creditably and commended Governor Willie Obiano for equipping the agency for quick response to emergencies.

Engineer Agbili who expressed Joy that the Anambra State Fire Service responded quickly to five emergencies that occurred in the state two days ago assured that the agency is ever ready to fight a fire outbreak in the state.

Some of the new recruits, including Mr Chukwuma Emenike and Miss Chioma Okeke, expressed appreciation to the Obiano administration for recruiting them into the Anambra State Fire Service while assuring for maximum cooperation to duty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Anambra govt recruits 120 personnel into state fire service

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Anambra govt recruits 120 personnel into state fire service