Anambra govt reassures on sustaining partnership with EU, WHO

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala has said that the continued partnership with the European Union (EU) and World Health Organisation (WHO), has improved the healthcare sector of the state through a health system strengthening support.

The commissioner, stated this while declaring open, a one-day technical workgroup meeting in Awka, on Tuesday, which had in attendance, members of House Committee on Health, representatives from the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and the Academia.

Dr Okpala emphasised the importance of finance in the health sector and its relevance in achieving goals and objectives, urging participants to bring in good ideas and suggestions that would help the sector.

He commended the EU/WHO support in strengthening the health system and creating objectives of achieving universal health coverage in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, who rolled out Anambra State Mobile Health Insurance System, on his part, said that people could be adopted from any part of the world into the scheme with any currency which will be followed by the reception of corresponding code on the platform after enrollment.

