Anambra govt pledges support for safe NYSC orientation camp resumption

Ahead of planned nationwide re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camps, Anambra State Government has pledged to provide adequate support services to guarantee the safe resumption of camping activities.

The State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof Theresa Obiekezie said this yesterday, while receiving a delegation of NYSC led by its Director, South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka.

The commissioner assured of the government’s commitment to put the state orientation camp in good condition for the incoming corps members posted to the state.

She added that the state government through her ministry would sustain the safety of corps members, even as those who served in the state felt at home and wanted to stay back.

According to Obiekezie, the government has been supporting the scheme to enable it to fully actualise the objective of youth development, capacity building and value re-orientation.

She said that the working relationship between the state government and the scheme would be strengthened so as to impact the lives of corps members.

Earlier, the Director, South East Area Office of NYSC, Alhaji Ikaka, underscored the importance of creating an enabling and safe environment for the members.

While praising the state government for the provision of infrastructure, he requested for construction of more hostels as well as quarters for its staff members.

He noted that the state had in the past, one of the worst orientation camps in the nation, but presently under the watch of the present administration, they never had it so good.

The director observed that the scheme had been generating manpower especially, in secondary schools across the nation, even as corps members were fully engaged in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“We collaborated with NCDC in many areas. Some corps members produced sanitisers and hand washing equipment that are helpful against COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Alhaji Ikaka stated.

In a related development, Mrs Amaka Ubaka, the Principal, Ide Secondary School, Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, has advised parents and guardians to prepare their wards emotionally as they resume school for their third term academic session.

Ubaka, who made the call in an interview with newsmen at her office, yesterday, explained that students in the Junior Secondary School 3 have resumed on Monday, September 7 to get ready for their BECE examination scheduled to commence on September 17, 2020.

She said the school through the assistance from the host community had cleared the school environment and made educational friendly for the students to come in and read without any fear of reptile bits or the fear of been contact with coronavirus.

“About 100 face shields provided by a Philanthropist in the area are also available for the incoming students.

She noted that the school management has put in place every necessary measure to ensure the safety of the student and that students would be properly sensitised on how to build confidence and managed themselves well to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

Ubaka appealed to parents to prepare their children by cutting their bushy hairs, wearing correct uniform and sandals with the socks and face mask.

