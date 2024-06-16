The Anambra State Government has offered an appointment to Miss Tania Okpala, the ex-tennis star who was seen wandering the streets of Awka in a viral video about six months ago.

The announcement was made by the Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, over the weekend while giving an update on Miss Okpala’s full recovery journey.

Recall that Mrs. Soludo, on seeing the ex-tennis star’s video, immediately called the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, to bring her for immediate rehabilitation.

The state government then pledged to support her full recovery and ensure that she gets everything she needs to become valuable to society.

Addressing journalists, the governor’s wife said that Tania’s appointment as a Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Works under the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare will give her the opportunity to use her story to redefine the world around her and bring valuable impact to the lives of young people, especially women and children.

She said Tania’s recovery was fully taken care of by the state government, describing her survival as a miraculous story that would be used to inspire humanity.

She also added that aside from living in a private staff quarter in the Governor’s Official Residence, Miss Tania has also been enrolled in the university, where she is currently studying psychology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Mrs Soludo also noted that the government will continue to monitor her behaviour and education through the family, adding that she is sure that she will make the best use of the opportunities that have been given to her.

Commending the governor’s wife, Tania’s father, Mr Joel Okpala, said that the state government has made a massive impact on his daughter’s life, disclosing that the family had tried so many unconventional methods to get her back to normalcy.

She thanked Mrs Soludo for taking up the sacrifice of bringing his daughter back to full recovery and added that the family will remain ever grateful to her.

On her part, Miss Tania thanked the governor’s wife for taking her as her own daughter and for staying committed to her welfare all through the recovery period.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that over the last six months, Miss Tania Okpala has been in Mrs Soludo’s full care, taking her psychological appointments and lawn tennis classes

