Anambra govt launches platform to promote transparency, accountability

The Anambra State Government has launched the Solutions-Lens Platform, a new technology-driven initiative aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the launch took place during a hybrid event with both physical and virtual participation at the Innovation Centre in Awka on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the Information and Communication Technology Agency.

Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, emphasised that the launch of the Solutions-Lens Platform reflects the government’s commitment to a governance ideology that is transparent, inclusive, and accountable to all residents of Anambra.

In their goodwill messages, Dr. Law Mefor, the Commissioner for Information, and Mr. Fred Agbata, the Managing Director of the ICT Agency, described the Solutions-Lens Platform as a digital tool that will enable Ndi Anambra to track the progress of government projects across various sectors.

They also highlighted the platform’s capability to provide channels for public feedback and participation, noting that this initiative aligns with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration mantra: “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere.”

