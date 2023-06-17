Anambra State Government has lamented the steady stealing and vandalisation of its solar-powered streetlights.

A release by Paul Nwosu, commissioner for information stated that the installations were part of Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts to achieve a livable Anambra, as the streetlights illuminate various areas at night.

He said: “We discovered that the cables and accessories of the new cost-saving Solar Street Lights being installed to illuminate our roads and streets are being stolen and vandalized by some enemies of the progress of the state.

“This can no longer be tolerated. The Street Lights Monitoring Committees set up by the Ministry of Power and Water Resources are hereby directed by the Government to be more vigilant and firm in the exercise of their responsibilities which is to protect and apprehend these culprits.”

Nwosu also noted that most drivers knock down the streetlights out of careless driving, and ignore them, knowing that they were installed with taxpayers’ money.

“Government is calling on the local street light monitoring committees and the communities’ leaders to take full ownership of these assets and guard them with eagle eyes.

“Anybody caught pilfering or destroying the Street Solar Lights cables or accessories should be immediately apprehended and handed over to the Police.”

He also urged police to join in ensuring the arrest of the vandals.

“Anambra State can only make the needed progress if these retrogressive elements are put in check,” he said.

