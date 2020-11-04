Anambra govt investigatives panel on #EndSARS, receives 33 complaints

The Anambra State government Investigative Panel of Inquiry into the allegations of extrajudicial killings against defunct SARS and police brutality has so far received thirty-three complaints from members of the public.

The Chairman of the Panel Justice Veronica Umeh made this known, yesterday, during a press briefing in Awka.

Tribune Online gathered that the Panel of inquiry which was inaugurated by Governor Willie Obiano has representatives from the church, National Youth Council of Nigeria, (NYCN), Civil Society Organisations, the Judiciary among others as members.

The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Umeh while speaking during the briefing explained that they have received twenty-nine hard copies and four E-mails from the public so far.

According to her, the terms of reference of the panel is to evaluate the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions regarding the validity of the complaints, as well as recommend appropriate sanctions and proffer solutions, among other functions.

She noted that the Panel will also use other means of communication; town criers, churches, among others for Ndi Anambra who have interests in the matter to bring their petitions before them.

One of the members of the Panel who is the Anambra state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Uju Nwogu during the briefing withdrew from the panel, as according to her, the Ministry is a party to the matter at hand and as such, will not be in the Committee because, at the end of the investigation, the report will be brought to their office for recommendations where necessary.

The Panel, therefore, adjourned till Thursday fifth November 2020 for further hearing.

